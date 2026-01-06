403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:27 PM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced its strategic alignment with recent U.S. government's actions restricting new foreign-made drone equipment, which has the potential to positively position its ZenaDrone U.S.-based drone subsidiary for U.S. Defense and Government demand. Additionally, recent developments in South America have underscored the growing role of drone-based intelligence and situational awareness in U.S. military operations, supporting favorable demand trends for domestic, NDAA-compliant drone manufacturers.“Recent developments reinforce the clear reality that drones are now foundational to national security operations. The U.S. is moving quickly to secure trusted supply chains and strengthen its response to drone threats,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We believe ZenaDrone is strategically positioned for success within this environment, including our pursuit of Blue UAS certification, ensuring full NDAA-compliant drone platforms, and our drone manufacturing facilities based in the U.S. We continue our ongoing focus on delivering secure, and compliant drone solutions for ISR, inspection, critical cargo, and infrastructure protection, which we believe meet the evolving needs of defense and government customers. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 6 cents at $3.32.
