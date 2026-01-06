MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for January 30, 2026

January 06, 2026 10:20 AM EST | Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. ( TSX: PNE ) ( OTCQX: PIFYF ) ( "Pine Cliff" or the "Company" ) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2026. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO

Kristopher B. Zack - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 269-2289

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: ...

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.