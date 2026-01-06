Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For January 30, 2026
January 06, 2026 10:20 AM EST | Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. ( TSX: PNE ) ( OTCQX: PIFYF ) ( "Pine Cliff" or the "Company" ) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2026. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.
About Pine Cliff
Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .
