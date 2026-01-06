MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) J2 Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

January 06, 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 195,000 stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest over a period of twelve (12) months.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical-minerals and precious-metals projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lamb

CEO and Director

J2 Metals Inc.

E-Mail: ...

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.







