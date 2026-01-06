MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold and Silver at All-Time Highs: Investors Converge in Vancouver for the Resource Event That Matters

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - With gold, silver and copper trading at all-time highs and capital flooding back into hard assets, the resource investment market is experiencing its strongest momentum in years. At the center of it all: the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026, returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre West on January 25-26, 2026.

Produced by VRIC Media, VRIC is the world's largest and most influential gathering for junior mining and resource investors, drawing over 8,000 investors, analysts, executives, and dealmakers at a moment when timing matters more than ever.

As inflation pressures persist, geopolitics reshape supply chains, and governments accelerate spending on energy and critical minerals, investors are once again turning to precious metals, energy, and hard commodities. VRIC 2026 offers direct access to the people actually allocating capital, building projects, and shaping the next cycle.

Over two intensive days, attendees will hear from 120+ keynote speakers -including leading mining CEOs, legendary investors, macro thinkers, and commodity specialists-covering gold, silver, energy, uranium, critical minerals, and the forces driving this bull market.

Why VRIC 2026 Matters:



Gold, Silver & Copper at Record Highs: Understand what comes next-from the experts navigating this cycle in real time.

120+ High-Impact Speakers: CEOs, fund managers, analysts, and industry veterans sharing actionable insights-not recycled talking points.

Unmatched Networking: Connect with 8,000+ investors and industry professionals, from retail investors to institutional capital. 300+ Exhibiting Companies: Discover investable opportunities across precious metals, energy, and critical minerals-all under one roof.

This is not a virtual webinar. This is where deals are discussed, narratives are challenged, and capital finds opportunity.

Attendance is free for investors, but early registration is required as spots are limited.

Two days. One market cycle. Be positioned accordingly.

