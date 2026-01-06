Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kharkiv Strike On Jan 2: Human Remains Still Found Amid Rubble Clearance

2026-01-06 03:09:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on live television by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Search operations are ongoing at the strike sites. About 75% of the rubble has been cleared. Human remains are being found among the debris, so all construction remnants need to be carefully sifted through," the official said.

Currently, six people are confirmed dead, two of whom have been identified – a three-year-old boy and his mother. The other four are undergoing DNA identification.

According to the regional police press service, seven people were reported missing after the attacks. This information is being verified, so the death toll may rise. Rescue workers continue to find remains at the site.

Read also: Russia's Jan 2 attack damages 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv

Seven injured individuals remain hospitalized, according to Anna Hontar, spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As previously reported, on January 2, around 14:30, Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district with two Iskander missiles. Six bodies and body fragments were recovered from the rubble.

UkrinForm

