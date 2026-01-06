Second Water Drone Manufactured In Latvia Being Sent To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Latvian broadcaster LSM, according to Ukrinform.

The drone, manufactured in Latvia, is specially adapted for combat conditions and can operate completely autonomously. Before sending the cargo to Ukraine, demonstration flights of the drone were planned at the Riga Free Port boat launch site, but they were canceled due to bad weather.

The water drone is significantly larger than classic aerial drones, as it requires more complex technology. It looks like a small boat equipped with cameras. This device is particularly light and durable, as its body is made of carbon fiber, the publication writes.

This is the second time such a drone has been included in aid shipments to Ukraine - it is entirely designed and manufactured in Latvia. Like the previous drones, this one was produced by NEWT21. Its director, Janis Garisons, said that a catamaran-type drone was sent in the spring, and this one is a combat drone, more intended for surveillance.

This marine drone has already covered 100 kilometers at sea in test mode and is capable of traveling up to 700 kilometers in total. It can be controlled both autonomously, by programming a mission, and remotely. It can operate even in particularly difficult combat conditions.

Garisons also added that such drones can be used not only in the military sphere, but also for exploring water bodies.

Ruta Dimanta, head of the charity organization Ziedot, noted that a total of over EUR 100,000 was raised for this water drone.

"This is the second water drone to be donated to Ukraine with the funds raised. I believe this is very important. First, Ukrainians can use our technology to protect their country. But it is also important that Latvia has a maritime border, and we see that incidents are constantly occurring in the Baltic Sea. This means that it is also important for us to develop such technologies," said Dimanta.

It is reported that the Ukrainian side underwent training in the use of this drone at the end of last year.

Last year, a total of more than EUR 6 million was raised for Ukraine through the Ziedot platform, of which EUR 4 million was directly military aid.

Since start of full-scale war,has provided Ukraine with nearly €1B in aid

Dimanta also said that this year, it is planned to send military aid worth at least EUR 100,000 to Ukraine every month.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the full-scale war, Latvia has provided Ukraine with practical assistance worth almost EUR 1 billion.

Photo: Ivans Milovs / Latvijas Televīzija