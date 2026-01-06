UN: Israel Still Blocking Entry Of Vital Equipment Into Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan 6 (Petra) – United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities are still obstructing the entry of vital equipment into the Gaza Strip, including equipment related to the provision of basic energy.Dujarric said in the daily press briefing that UN humanitarian partners on Tuesday completed the delivery of security communications equipment that had been awaiting Israeli approval to enter Gaza since August 2024.In the same context, Dujarric quoted shelter workers as saying that tents cannot be the primary and sole option for shelter in Gaza, as they provide only temporary protection, calling for a rapid shift toward more sustainable solutions, including the repair of damaged homes.He warned that the land available for people wishing to relocate to areas less prone to flooding is insufficient, noting that humanitarian partners estimate that more than one million people across Gaza are still in need of urgent shelter assistance.