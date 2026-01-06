Super Named Best Overall Home Warranty Company Of 2026 By USA Today

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“We built Super as a technology-driven solution to deliver consistent outcomes in an industry that has long frustrated homeowners-and this recognition reflects that work.” - Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO of Super"Super has been recognized by USA Today as the Best Overall Home Warranty Company of 2026, marking a major milestone for the company's mission to modernize home protection. The editorially awarded honor underscores Super's growing impact and its success in delivering a fundamentally better home warranty experience for today's homeowners.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - January 6, 2026 - Super (hellosuper), the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty and on-demand home services, today announced that it has been named Best Overall Home Warranty Company of 2026 by USA Today in its comprehensive review of home warranty providers nationwide.

The distinction was awarded through USA Today's independent editorial review process and was granted without consultation, sponsorship, or any fees paid by Super. In an industry where awards and rankings often require companies to participate in paid programs, USA Today's evaluation was conducted independently and based on consumer-focused criteria.

“This recognition matters because it reflects independent judgment - not paid placement or promotional participation, which are common in our industry,” said Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO of Super.“We set out to reinvent the home warranty experience - to make caring for your home truly carefree - and this recognition validates the meaningful difference we're making for homeowners across the country.”

Why Super Stands Out

Unlike traditional home warranty providers, Super was designed from the ground up as a technology-first platform that actively manages the full service lifecycle - from issue detection through resolution. Super combines modern software, proprietary data, and intelligent workflows to deliver a more reliable and transparent homeowner experience.

As a result, homeowners benefit from:



Faster issue resolution with fewer handoffs

Clearer expectations and reduced friction throughout the claims process

Expanded coverage that includes protections many legacy providers exclude A broad suite of proactive maintenance services that help prevent breakdowns before they happen



Super's platform captures service data end to end and uses it to measure, manage, and improve performance across its technician network - aligning incentives around quality, speed, and customer outcomes rather than denial rates or contract loopholes.

For more information about Super and its home protection solutions, visit hellosuper.

About Super

Founded in 2015, Super is the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty and on-demand home services. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers award-winning, subscription-based care for the home, combining the budget protection of home warranties with the convenience of proactive maintenance and on-demand repairs. Through its technology-enabled platform and network of vetted technicians, Super delivers fast, high-quality, and worry-free service coordinated seamlessly through the Super app. We're proud of our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Learn more at hellosuper.