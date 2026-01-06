Appy Pie Agents Launches AI Voice Receptionist For Photographers And Videographers To Automate Client Calls

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Photographers and videographers often miss calls while they are busy creating content,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Our AI Voice Receptionist helps them stay connected with clients at all times. It answers inquiries instantly and manages bookings, so creatives can focus on delivering great work instead of handling routine calls.”"Appy Pie Agents has launched an AI Voice Receptionist for photographers and videographers to automate client calls and booking inquiries.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - January 06, 2026 - Appy Pie Agents, a leading no-code AI agent builder platform, has announced the launch of its new AI Voice Receptionist for Photographers & Videographers, enabling creative professionals to automate client phone calls and inquiries with ease. With this new feature, photographers, videographers, studios, and production teams can create an AI-powered voice receptionist that answers calls instantly, shares service information, and manages booking requests - all without technical skills or additional staff.

Photographers and videographers often receive frequent calls related to pricing, availability, package details, event bookings, timelines, and follow-up questions. Managing these calls while working on shoots, editing content, or meeting clients can be difficult. The AI Voice Receptionist for Photographers & Videographers helps solve this problem by responding immediately, collecting client details, guiding callers through booking steps, and ensuring that no potential inquiry is missed. This allows creative professionals to focus more on their work while maintaining reliable communication with clients.

Using Appy Pie Agents' simple no-code platform, users can easily build and customize their AI voice receptionist. They can upload service packages, define workflows for inquiries, set communication tone, and connect the agent to their phone system. The AI receptionist can also work alongside AI customer service agents, allowing businesses to provide both voice and chat-based support for a smooth and professional client experience. Even independent photographers and small studios can deploy a fully trained AI receptionist in just a few minutes.

Appy Pie Agents already supports a wide range of AI-powered assistants, including AI voice receptionists, AI travel agents, AI healthcare agents, and AI sales agents. The introduction of the AI Voice Receptionist for Photographers & Videographers expands the platform's ability to support creative and service-based professionals. The platform also integrates smoothly with Appy Pie's chatbot builder, allowing users to deploy AI agents across websites, portfolios, and messaging platforms to improve client engagement and streamline communication.

About Appy Pie Agents

Appy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers-streamlining how modern work gets done.

