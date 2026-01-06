Line Investments & Property Crowns 1KG Gold Winner As Shopathon Successfully Concludes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
One fortunate winner claimed the 1 kg gold bar to mark a life-changing end to the campaign. Hundreds of shoppers secured iPhone 17's, LAKA gift cards, and international travel packages. Holiday decor and events turned 12 regional malls into vibrant seasonal destinations. Abu Dhabi, January 6, 2026: Line Investments & Property SP LLC successfully concluded its flagship retail campaign, Shopathon 2025, with a grand finale celebration held at the Grand Arena on 03 January 2026. The much-anticipated highlight of the event was the announcement and felicitation of the 1 KG Gold Bar grand prize, awarded to the lucky winner, Mr. Satish Kumar, marking a memorable close to a month-long celebration of shopping and community engagement. The grand finale was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director - Lulu Retail; Mr. Ananth A.V COO & Director, Lulu International Holdings; Mr. Gogi George - Director - Asset Management, Lulu International Holdings; Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury - Director, Line Investments & Property; and Mr. Biju George - General Manager, Line Investments & Property ( Abu Dhabi & Al Ain). The dignitaries collectively felicitated the winner during the ceremony, adding to the excitement and prestige of the occasion. This achievement coincides with a period of strong growth for Line Investments & Property, marked by notable improvements in leasing performance, occupancy levels, and retailer engagement across its mall portfolio. Commenting on the success of the campaign, Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, said:
'Shopathon once again reflects our commitment to creating rewarding experiences that bring communities together. The enthusiasm we witnessed across our malls is truly encouraging, and the 1 KG Gold Bar symbolizes our aim to offer extraordinary opportunities to our loyal shoppers.' In line with this view, Mr. Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property ( Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & AL Dhafra), added:
'The response to Shopathon 2025 has been overwhelmingly positive. Our continued focus is on creating memorable experiences with every visit, and we look forward to welcoming more families for many engaging campaigns and celebrations ahead.' The successful campaign spanned a diverse portfolio of malls, including Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Forsan Central Mall, Mazyad Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Foah Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Shawamekh Central Mall, and Al Dhafra Mall. The grand finale concluded on a high note, reaffirming Line Investments & Property's commitment to delivering engaging retail experiences, innovative campaigns, and exceptional value, while strengthening the bond between its malls and the wider community.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1156 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 5:36:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: RTA Expands Public Transport Network with 4 New Bus Routes a...
|
| Next Story: Endocare Expands into Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Partner...
|
|
|
More from Local & Government News
MENAFN06012026003092003082ID1110564087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment