North Carolina's $10.8 Billion Life Sciences Boom Is Reshaping Research Triangle Industrial Real Estate

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina attracted $10.8 billion in life sciences manufacturing investments in 2024, anchored by major pharmaceutical projects that are transforming the Research Triangle's industrial real estate market, according to new analysis from WareCRE, a B2B industrial real estate marketplace.

The investments, led by Novo Nordisk's $4.1 billion Clayton expansion, Johnson & Johnson's $2 billion Wilson biologics campus, and Fujifilm's $3.2 billion Holly Springs biomanufacturing facility, represent one of the largest concentrated pharmaceutical manufacturing buildouts in U.S. history, signaling a structural shift in domestic drug production.

"When you see $10.8 billion flow into North Carolina in a single year and Triangle industrial vacancy still sitting under 6%, you're not looking at a normal market cycle," said Nick Gardiner, WareCRE. "The state is becoming the pharmaceutical manufacturing capital of the country. Businesses that lock in space now are going to look very smart in five years."

Industrial Market Tightening

Despite 5.4 million square feet of industrial construction in the pipeline, Research Triangle warehouse vacancy remains under 6%, reflecting sustained demand from life sciences logistics, cold chain distribution, and supplier networks supporting the new manufacturing facilities.

Novo Nordisk's Clayton expansion alone will add 1.4 million square feet of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and create 1,000 jobs, generating significant downstream demand for specialized warehousing, packaging, and distribution services.

Infrastructure Investment Accelerating

The manufacturing surge coincides with a $2.5 billion capital improvement program at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, including a new 10,639-foot runway expected to open in 2029 and major terminal expansions through 2032. After serving a record 15.5 million passengers in 2024, RDU is positioning itself as a pharmaceutical logistics hub with expanded international cargo capacity.

Small Business Opportunity

The WareCRE analysis identifies a significant opportunity for small and mid-sized businesses positioned to serve the emerging life sciences manufacturing cluster. Every major pharmaceutical facility requires networks of local suppliers, specialized logistics providers, and support services, creating demand for industrial space across multiple size segments.

In January 2025, Research Triangle Park approved its first covenant changes in 65 years, opening new development possibilities across 7,000 acres in one of America's premier research corridors.

