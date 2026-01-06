EUR/USD Forecast Today 06/01:Euro Bounces After Initially

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The euro went back and forth on Monday, as traders continued to digest the news over the weekend out of Caracas. Risk sentiment is likely to be in flux at best/USD

The euro was back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we initially tested the 50-day EMA. I think at this point in time, it is obvious that the buyers are still willing to stick with the euro despite the fact that it has not been able to break above a significant resistance barrier. That resistance barrier is the 1.18 level, which could extend all the way to the 1.19 level. I think it is going to take pretty hefty bullish pressure to finally break above there.

But there is a little bit of policy divergence here between these two central banks as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates further into 2026, and as a result, it is likely that the US dollar will face some pressure there. That being said, the ECB is expected to be less aggressive with its cuts, although cutting is still possible. At this point, the European growth is projected to be modest, somewhere right around 1.2%, but steady and supported by fiscal stimulus in Germany. The United States growth outlook is expected to slow in the beginning part of 2026 but then take off.

All things being equal, I think this is also a market that is trying to determine whether or not inflation is going to be sticky in America. If it is, that is dollar positive. Ultimately, I think this is a situation where traders look at this through the eyes of a consolidation range with more of a buy on the dip mentality. Breaking below the 1.14 level smashes this narrative to pieces, but right now, this has held steady for several months.

