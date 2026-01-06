Missionirnewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) To Exhibit 2026 Product Lineup At AIM Expo

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced it will exhibit at AIM Expo, North America's premier powersports industry event, where the company plans to showcase its 2026 product lineup and engage with existing and prospective dealer partners. At the show, Massimo is expected to feature its 2026 Sentinel Series fully enclosed HVAC UTVs and its MVR HVAC Pro Series electric carts, highlighting the company's expansion into higher-value, feature-rich platforms designed for consumer, commercial, fleet, municipal, security, and recreational applications. Management said the new platforms have generated strong early market feedback and pre-order interest, and the company will also present new 2026 dealer programs focused on improving dealer profitability through enhanced parts and service support, demo unit initiatives, and Sentinel Series rebate and incentive structures.

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

