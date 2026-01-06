DP World Showcases Sustainability In Action At The Port Of Caucedo In The Dominican Republic
A new video,“Sustainability in Action at DP World in the Dominican Republic,” highlights progress at the Port of Caucedo, where cleaner energy, circular economy practices, and community investment are shaping a more sustainable logistics ecosystem in the Caribbean.
The video spotlights initiatives ranging from waste recovery and ISO 14001-certified environmental management to solar power, electric equipment, and biodiversity protection. It also highlights DP World's partnerships to restore mangroves, protect river basins, and monitor marine life, alongside programs that expand opportunity for women, youth, and surrounding communities.
Together, these efforts reflect DP World's “Our World, Our Future” strategy, which embeds sustainability into port operations while supporting inclusive economic growth.
At DP World in the Dominican Republic, sustainability is not a separate initiative – it is integrated into how the port operates, how it engages with communities, and how it supports the future of trade.
Learn more: DP World Sustainability Initiatives
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment