Turkish Investors Eye Investment Opportunities In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of Turkish investors have expressed interest in investing in the industrial park in western Herat province.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, a delegation of Turkish traders met with Sheikh Mawlawi Islam Jar, Governor of Herat, to convey their interest in investing in the Herat Industrial Park.

They also asked the local administration's support and the provision of necessary facilities to facilitate their investment.

The statement added that Sheikh Mawlawi Islam Jar welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that the local administration fully supports both domestic and foreign investments and will ensure that all necessary facilities are provided for investors in the industrial park.

Mawlawi Islam Jar further assured that security, justice, administrative transparency, and full cooperation with investors would be maintained. The local administration is working to create a favorable investment environment to stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and develop the industrial sector in Herat Province.

sa