One Soul Pickleball New Book Turns Pickleball Practice Into Personal Growth

Pickleball attracts players from every background, yet many struggle with staying focused, grounded, and intentional through the highs and lows of the game. One Soul Pickleball: A 365-Day Journey for Growth, Gratitude & Greatness addresses that need with a full year of structured reflections and daily prompts that guide players toward steady progress.

Available as both a guide and a guide + journal, One Soul Pickleball gives players a clear system for tracking habits, clarifying goals, and strengthening the mental side of their practice.

The guide and journal have been endorsed by top pickleball pros, including Ken Herrmann, founder and director of the Association of Pickleball (APP) Tour and the APP Academy.“The place for mental discipline in pickleball has continued to evolve,” says Herrmann,“and now there is finally a three-year road map that serves as a disciplined journal that details the powers of the mind to work in pickleball competitions. Through Lee Rosenthal 's One Soul Pickleball & Life Journal, emphasis pertains not only to all levels of pickleball players, but life lessons as well.”

The project grows out of author Lee Rosenthal's own work in performance, mindfulness, and senior-level competition. He is a former Division I college tennis player, a 5.3 DUPR-rated senior pro, and has competed during the inaugural season of the National Pickleball League Champions Tour. His experience on the court shaped the journal's design, and his years of teaching and coaching shaped its purpose.

“Every game is an opportunity to prove to yourself how much you've grown,” writes Lee.

That line captures the heart of the book. Each page reinforces the same foundation: know your intention, record your effort, and stay honest about where you are. As the year unfolds, these small steps form a clear picture of growth that strengthens both preparation and play. All in all, One Soul Pickleball offers a grounded path for players who want structure they can trust and improvement they can measure.

Here are the details of the book:

Title: One Soul Pickleball: A 365-Day Journey for Growth, Gratitude & Greatness

Author: Lee Rosenthal

Genre: Sports / Mindfulness / Personal Development

Language: English

Publisher: AMZ Publication Wing

Availability: Amazon.

Turn the page. Begin the year. Become the player you want.

