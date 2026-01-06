Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
|
12/31/2025
|262,769,869
|Theoretical number of voting rights1:
| 375,259,580
1 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.
Attachment
-
PR voting rights_31 December
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment