F45 Training Names Joi + Blokes Official Diagnostics And Personalized Supplements Partner

Austin, TX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F45 Training today announced a new two-year partnership with Joi + Blokes, naming the company its Official Diagnostics and Personalized Supplements Partner. The partnership expands F45's approach to holistic fitness by giving members access to personalized health insights designed to support how they train, recover, and perform. F45's community approach also furthers Joi + Blokes' mission to empower individuals and their own health journeys through science, empathy, and human connection.

The collaboration will launch in the United States and integrates Joi + Blokes' clinically backed diagnostics, personalized supplement programs, and medical expertise into the broader F45 Training ecosystem. By connecting training with actionable health data, the partnership is designed to help members make informed decisions that support both short-term performance and long-term well-being.

“F45 Training has always focused on delivering results through consistency, structure, and smart training,” said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer, FIT House of Brands.“This partnership gives our members additional tools to better understand their wellness journey while supporting their training beyond the studio, without overcomplicating the process of accessing these science-based programs.”

Joi + Blokes specializes in comprehensive hormone optimization and wellness plans built around advanced lab-based diagnostics and individualized treatment plans tailored by medical professionals. Its approach translates individual health data into clear, practical recommendations aligned with personal goals, training demands, and recovery needs.

“F45 members train with purpose and show up consistently,” said Josh Whalen, Co-Founder, Joi + Blokes.“F45's structured, community-driven performance system creates an environment where athletes are serious about results, not just workouts. That commitment to disciplined, measurable progress aligns perfectly with what Joi + Blokes delivers: clinical-grade diagnostics, data-driven insights, and personalized supplement and care pathways built around each person's biology. Together, we support people who train with intensity and want clear, actionable guidance backed by science, not guesswork.”

The partnership will be supported through digital integration, F45 Training member offers and benefits, educational content, and studio-level activations. Together, F45 Training and Joi + Blokes aim to create a seamless experience that connects training inside the studio with personalized health insights outside of it.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across 55+ countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: Combines Pilates, Tone, and Yoga in a low-impact, dynamic format designed to improve strength, flexibility, and mental well-being.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that fuses precision and performance in an immersive setting.

Recovery: Offers modalities including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy to optimize recovery and performance.

For more information, visit: .

About Joi + Blokes

Founded by Josh and Katy Whalen, Joi + Blokes is a national virtual clinic redefining how men and women approach hormone optimization, weight loss, diagnostics, and longevity. To learn more or explore B2B collaboration opportunities, visit , and follow @joiwomenswellness and @getblokes on Instagram to explore personalized care, diagnostic testing, and advanced hormone therapies for men and women nationwide.

