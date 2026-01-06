Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of SLM Corporation A/K/A Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) Investors After Class Action Filing

Sallie Mae, based in Newark, Delaware, originates and services private education loans (PELs) for families and students.

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, defendants misled investors regarding Sallie Mae's loan delinquencies. The complaint alleges that although the Company was facing a rise in delinquencies, defendants repeatedly assured investors that such a delinquency increase was in line with typical seasonal patterns, and touted the success of enhanced loss mitigation and loan modification efforts.

Investors allegedly learned the actual condition of Sallie Mae's loan portfolio from a TD Cowen report released on August 14, 2025, which revealed a 49-basis-point month-over-month increase in July delinquencies, exceeding seasonal norms. Following this disclosure, Sallie Mae's stock dropped $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, closing at $30.32 on August 15, 2025.

If you are a Sallie Mae investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

