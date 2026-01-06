MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Lost Souls Interactive Announces Hotel Espir - A Southern Gothic Horror Game About Sin, Silence, and Survival

Coming Halloween 2026 to PC

Lost Souls Interactive has announced its debut title, Hotel Espir, a single-player horror game where every sound can be your undoing. Set in 1942 Alabama, the game blends stealth mechanics, religious themes, and story-driven puzzles to tell a story about inherited violence and the ghosts we create.

Players step into the shoes of Charles Lemek, a traveling father trying to make it home before his daughter is born. His final stop, Hotel Espir, is a grand hotel with a century of secrets and blood. As the night unfolds, guests disappear and a vengeful ghost hunts by sound alone. To survive, players must move quietly, solve cryptic puzzles, and uncover the truth behind the hotel's cursed history.

“We wanted to make a horror game where silence is as important as movement,” says William Kiley, Creative Director at Lost Souls Interactive.“Every sound is a risk. Every step could draw something closer.”

________________________________________

Key Features

.Stay Silent, Stay Alive - The poltergeist is blind but hunts through sound.

.Solve Deadly Puzzles - Crack coded letters, unlock clues, and piece together the Johnson family's history.

.Discover the Horror - Explore five floors of Hotel Espir and uncover what really happened a century ago.

.Permanent Consequences - Death on the lower floors is final. No second chances.

________________________________________

About Hotel Espir

A narrative-driven horror experience combining stealth, puzzle-solving, and psychological tension. Built in Unity, Hotel Espir focuses on atmosphere and character-driven storytelling rather than jump scares.

________________________________________

About Lost Souls Interactive

Lost Souls Interactive is an independent studio founded in 2024. Based in Halifax, Canada, with team members in North America and Europe, the studio creates horror games about people, not monsters. Their work focuses on tragic villains, dark places, and the human motives behind fear.

Hotel Espir is the studio's first title.

________________________________________

Release and Availability

Hotel Espir will launch on PC via Steam in October 2026 (Halloween).

A playable demo is planned for early 2026.

Website:

Discord: /discord

Press Contact:...

Wishlist on Steam:

Press Kit: / presskit