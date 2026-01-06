Food Lion Feeds And Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Partner To Empower Youth
|Selected Boys & Girls Club of America Sites
|State
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware*
|Delaware
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany
|Georgia
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, Inc.
|Georgia
|Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County
|Maryland
|Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, Inc.*
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland County
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina, Inc.
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cumberland County Schools - AYPYN
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County*
|North Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Crescent Region*
|South Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area
|South Carolina
|Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
|Virginia
|Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia
|Virginia
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond*
|Virginia
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia
|Virginia
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula
|Virginia
|Southside Boys & Girls Club
|Virginia
“Together with Food Lion, we're creating meaningful experiences that deepen the connection between associates and the communities they serve,” said Jennifer Bateman, Senior Vice President of Youth Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“This partnership strengthens the support system young people rely on every day-helping them build healthy habits, feel seen and supported, and ultimately create the great futures they deserve.”
Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 3 billion meals** by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion/feeds.
**Food Lion Feeds helps to address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.
|CONTACT:
| Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
...
Golda R. Steinberg
Partnership Marketing at Boys & Girls Clubs of America
...
