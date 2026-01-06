Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Jayud Global Logistics Limited Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the Company's business and were involved in an illicit“pump-and-dump” promotion scheme where impersonators touted Jayud in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
