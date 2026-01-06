Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pyrogenesis Inc.

Pyrogenesis Inc.


2026-01-06 10:08:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that it has signed an agreement with the national security and defense division of a U.S. multinational engineering infrastructure corporation, to jointly pursue contracts for the safe destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. The partner's name is being withheld for competitive and confidentiality reasons at the request of the client. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.30.

MENAFN06012026000212011056ID1110562806



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search