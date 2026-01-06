403
Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that it has signed an agreement with the national security and defense division of a U.S. multinational engineering infrastructure corporation, to jointly pursue contracts for the safe destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. The partner's name is being withheld for competitive and confidentiality reasons at the request of the client. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.30.
