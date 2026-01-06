Brooklyn Company Reports Surge In Air Duct Cleaning Requests As Winter Seals NYC Apartments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Remex USA, a Brooklyn-based restoration company, reports increased demand for air duct cleaning services as winter weather keeps NYC apartments sealed and heating systems running continuously. The company has begun offering free air duct cleaning inspections for NYC residents concerned about indoor air quality during the heating season.

EPA Data Highlights Winter Air Quality Concerns

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. During winter months, when windows remain closed and heating systems run constantly, contaminants have limited opportunity to dissipate. The National Air Duct Cleaners Association states that HVAC systems circulate air through residential spaces five to seven times per day. Each cycle pushes air through ductwork that, in many NYC apartments, has not been professionally cleaned in years or decades. NADCA recommends professional air duct cleaning every three to five years. However, many residential buildings in the city have never had ductwork serviced.

What Accumulates in Residential Ductwork

Air ducts collect particles that bypass standard filters: fine dust, skin cells, pet dander, cooking residue, mold spores, and construction debris. In older buildings, decades of accumulation can build up within the system. Winter conditions compound the issue. Research indicates that volatile organic compound concentrations run three to four times higher in sealed winter homes compared to summer months when ventilation is more frequent.

Brooklyn Contractor Describes Typical Findings

"Nobody thinks about their ducts," said Mike, founder of Remex USA. "Out of sight. The filter looks clean enough. Heat works fine. Then we run a camera through and they see it." Mike has operated air duct cleaning services across Brooklyn since 1998. "A few weeks back - Crown Heights, six-story building from the 1950s. Unit owner had terrible allergies, dust everywhere no matter how much she cleaned. We opened up the system. Seventy years of buildup. Pet hair from previous tenants. Plaster dust. Stuff that looked like it predated her lease by decades." He added: "People try air purifiers first. Those help with what's already in the room. But if contaminated air keeps cycling through dirty ducts all day, the source of the problem remains."

NYC Building Stock Presents Unique Challenges

Over half of NYC's large residential buildings have documented ventilation issues, according to building inspection data. Pre-war buildings often lack mechanical ventilation systems entirely, having been designed when windows remained open most of the year. Brooklyn's housing stock includes significant numbers of brownstones, pre-war co-ops, and mid-century apartment buildings - structures where original ductwork may have accumulated debris for 50 to 70 years without professional cleaning.

Inspection Process and Service Details

Remex USA's free winter inspection evaluates contamination levels, checks for visible mold or excessive buildup, assesses airflow patterns, and determines whether professional cleaning is recommended. The company's air duct cleaning process uses truck-mounted HEPA vacuums, rotary brushes, and negative air machines. Supply lines, return lines, registers, grilles, and air handler units are addressed. EPA-approved antimicrobial treatments are applied following extraction. Remex USA services residential and commercial properties and works directly with insurance providers.

