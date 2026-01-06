403
AMD CES 2026 Announcements
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New RyzenTM AI 400 and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors deliver next-generation AI experiences for both consumer and commercial users. Built on the advanced“Zen 5” architecture and featuring AMD XDNATM 2 NPUs, both series offer up to 60 TOPS NPU of AI compute, exceeding the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PCs and enabling powerful AI performance.
. Additional SKUs in the AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ Series extend the portfolio's high-performance AI compute, integrated desktop-class graphics, and unified memory architecture to premium ultra-thin laptops, workstations, and compact mini-PCs. These new processors are optimized for demanding creative and AI workloads, and immersive gameplay without compromise. . The new AMD RyzenTM AI Halo mini-PC is designed to accelerate AI development. Built on the Ryzen AI Max+ platform, this compact unit offers desktop-grade AI compute, integrated graphics, and easy access to pre-installed applications and models, making it perfect for running LLMs locally and without friction. . The RyzenTM 9850X3D processor joins the Ryzen X3D family as the fastest gaming processor on the market. Utilizing powerful“Zen 5” CPUs and 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-CacheTM technology, the processor delivers impressive performance gains and maximum efficiency in today's most demanding titles. . The new ROCm 7.2 update supports the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and is now available as an integrated download through ComfyUI. . ROCm has seen a 10x increase in downloads year-over-year, due to doubled platform support across Ryzen and Radeon in 2025, and expanded availability across Windows and Linux distributions. Data Center: AMD unveiled the full MI400 Series lineup, built to serve every AI market. Leading the portfolio is Helios, AMD's blueprint for yotta‐scale compute, delivering up to 3 AI exaflops in a single rack for trillion-parameter training with maximum bandwidth and efficiency, creating the blueprint for yotta-scale compute. . The lineup also includes:
o AMD Instinct MI440X, an 8 GPU on-premise solution targeting enterprise AI for training, fine-tuning and inference workloads that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure.
o AMD Instinct MI430X, a high-precision GPU solution targeting sovereign AI and HPC and hybrid computing.
