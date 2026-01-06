AMD CES 2026 Announcements

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New RyzenTM AI 400 and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors deliver next-generation AI experiences for both consumer and commercial users. Built on the advanced“Zen 5” architecture and featuring AMD XDNATM 2 NPUs, both series offer up to 60 TOPS NPU of AI compute, exceeding the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PCs and enabling powerful AI performance.

. Additional SKUs in the AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ Series extend the portfolio's high-performance AI compute, integrated desktop-class graphics, and unified memory architecture to premium ultra-thin laptops, workstations, and compact mini-PCs. These new processors are optimized for demanding creative and AI workloads, and immersive gameplay without compromise.

. The new AMD RyzenTM AI Halo mini-PC is designed to accelerate AI development. Built on the Ryzen AI Max+ platform, this compact unit offers desktop-grade AI compute, integrated graphics, and easy access to pre-installed applications and models, making it perfect for running LLMs locally and without friction.

. The RyzenTM 9850X3D processor joins the Ryzen X3D family as the fastest gaming processor on the market. Utilizing powerful“Zen 5” CPUs and 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-CacheTM technology, the processor delivers impressive performance gains and maximum efficiency in today's most demanding titles.

. The new ROCm 7.2 update supports the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and is now available as an integrated download through ComfyUI.

. ROCm has seen a 10x increase in downloads year-over-year, due to doubled platform support across Ryzen and Radeon in 2025, and expanded availability across Windows and Linux distributions.

Data Center:

AMD unveiled the full MI400 Series lineup, built to serve every AI market. Leading the portfolio is Helios, AMD's blueprint for yotta‐scale compute, delivering up to 3 AI exaflops in a single rack for trillion-parameter training with maximum bandwidth and efficiency, creating the blueprint for yotta-scale compute.



o AMD Instinct MI440X, an 8 GPU on-premise solution targeting enterprise AI for training, fine-tuning and inference workloads that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. o AMD Instinct MI430X, a high-precision GPU solution targeting sovereign AI and HPC and hybrid computing.

. The lineup also includes:

. AMD disclosed MI500 Series details (launching in 2027), which it set to deliver up to a 1,000x increase in AI performance compared to the AMD Instinct MI300X with AMD CDNATM 6 architecture, 2nm process technology, and HBM4E memory.

. New RyzenTM AI Embedded P100 and X100 Series processors with“Zen 5” CPUs, RDNATM 3.5 graphics, and XDNATM 2 NPUs, deliver up to 50 AI TOPS in a single compact chip and feature 3x AI performance and 35% faster GPU rendering power for real-time 4K/8K visualization. The space-efficient design and unified open software stack help to accelerate and simplify embedded system development for AI-driven automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems.

. AMD will announce its collaboration with Generative Bionics to develop the GENE1.0 next-generation humanoid robot powered by AMD, showcasing a new category of compute merging robotics, AI and human-centric design.