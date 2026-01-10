403
Turkey, UK ink deals, targeting forty billion dollars in Commerce
(MENAFN) Türkiye and the United Kingdom formalized a set of new agreements on Thursday as both nations aim to reach a $40 billion trade goal. During high-level discussions in London, they signed a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Action Plan, which includes 16 specific measures, along with a mutual recognition agreement.
These agreements were finalized during the 8th term meeting of the Türkiye–UK JETCO, coinciding with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat’s visit to London.
During the visit, Bolat held talks with Peter Kyle, the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, focusing on bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and potential opportunities for investment based on “mutual trust and a win-win approach.”
“We will continue to maintain and strengthen our multifaceted cooperation with the United Kingdom in trade and investment, as in all other areas, and to work towards elevating our trade relations to the level of a strategic partnership,” Bolat said in a statement on US social media company X.
He added, “I sincerely hope that the deep-rooted friendship between our two countries will continue to grow stronger in the economic sphere as well, yielding fruitful outcomes and contributing to our shared vision of sustainable development.”
Bolat noted that the London JETCO meeting led to the signing of not only the JETCO Protocol but also agreements designed to enhance bilateral collaboration.
“Within the scope of the JETCO Meeting, in addition to the JETCO Protocol, we signed the JETCO Action Plan, which contains 16 concrete action items and plays a key role in the development and deepening of our bilateral cooperation, as well as the Mutual Recognition Agreement on Authorised Economic Operators,” he said.
