Financial Market Timer Online Updates Service: For Short-Term Traders And Moderately Active Swing Futures Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities exist for short-term traders and swing futures traders with daily analysis and intraday updates on major contracts like S&P 500, Dollar, Gold, and Bitcoin. The service offers specialized trade recommendations, Gann insights, cycle analysis, and timing signals to optimize entry and exit points.

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Market Timer - For Short-Term Traders and Moderately Active Swing Futures Traders" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

For short-term traders and moderately active swing futures traders. Markets covered: S&P 500 T-notes Dollar Euro Gold Silver Crude Oil Bitcoin Futures.

Scope of the Report:



Daily technical, fundamental analysis and cyclical commentary on all major contracts

Intraday updates by instant messages plus pre-opening comments

Specific money-managed trade recommendations

Savvy insights into market behavior Key timing signals to get you into the markets at the best times.

Futures Markets covered:



S&P 500

Nasdaq

T-notes

Dollar

Euro

Gold

Silver

Patinum

Copper

Crude Oil

Natural Gas Bitcoin

What's Included in the Financial Timer Daily

Morning Report

Includes:



Specific Trading Strategy

Overnight News Assessments

Major Calendar Updates

Pre-opening comments for included markets

Elliot Wave Cycle Breakdowns Big Picture Perspectives and Developments

Afternoon Report

Includes:



Specific Trade Recommendations

Daily Comments and Analysis

Elliot Wave Cycle Breakdowns

Weekly Chart Outlook Big Picture Perspectives and Developments

Intraday Updates

Includes:



Day and Swing Trading Strategy Updates

Quick Support and Resistance Pattern Analysis Realtime Delivery

Daily volume of reports and updates may increase or decrease to align with market volatility

Benefits Include

Key Cycle Timing Signals

Gann research and hidden secrets plus in-depth Elliott Wave research provide insights beyond traditional models

5 Types of Cycle Analysis

With 23 years of experience, we are not faked by the same traps and false signals that many other analysts fall into

Specific Trade Recommendations

Proprietary timing models help to filter out ambiguous patterns and indicate market strength or weakness during intraday periods, as well as trends for a particular market day or week

Key Summaries

Summarizes and highlights most important news developments and their potential impact

Long Term Recommendations

Long Term guidance to help grow and protect your portfolio

Pre-opening comments

Nightly Publishes with Intraday Updates available

Target Audience Includes:

Small investors, commodity and stockbrokers, small fund managers, hedge fund managers, currency traders, metals dealers and bankers.

Delivery: Financial Timer is published twice daily.

For more information about this newsletter visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900