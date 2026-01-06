HP At CES 2026 - HP Showcases The Future Of Work

Future of Work Accelerator 2026: Applications Open Soon

As part of HP's commitment to business growth and professional fulfillment, the Future of Work Accelerator expands access to technology and skills for disconnected communities. Since 2022, the Accelerator has served 35 nonprofits across 13 countries, reaching 11.3 million people. The Accelerator provides USD $100,000 in funding, USD $100,000 worth of HP hardware and solutions, and a six-month training and mentorship program to participating organizations.

In 2026, the Accelerator is returning to the U.S., where it was piloted, and will be open to both nonprofits and for-profits for the first time, with a focus on AI and the Future of Work. Applications open on January 12, and the deadline to apply is February 6.

For more information about HP at CES 2026 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center or HP. If you are a member of the press, a registered CES attendee, and interested in meeting with HP in person, contact ... to schedule a media tour.

HP Reaches Significant Sustainability Milestone

HP is also accelerating the Future of Work by empowering customers to lower their environmental impact with HP Innovations; drive resilience, responsibility, and sustainability across the value chain; and, advance global sustainability and digital workforce development through partnership and advocacy. As part of this commitment, the company has utilized more than five billion pounds of circular materials (reused, recycled, or renewable) used in HP products and packaging since 2019.

Snapdragon® is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

i Based on HP's internal comparison of all HP PCs with integrated AI acceleration (NPU ≥ 40 TOPS) as of product release date.“Smallest and Lightest” refers to the HP EliteBoard G1a weighing approximately 0.75 kg and occupying a keyboard-sized footprint, making it the most compact AI-capable PC HP has produced. Claim substantiated by HP's product specifications and historical portfolio data.

ii Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

iii Based on HP's internal analysis of publicly available business-class notebooks as of January 2026. With the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 85 trillion of Operations Per Second (TOPS) for AI acceleration, enabling concurrent AI workloads. Performance and AI workload concurrency depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions.

iv Based on HP's internal analysis and publicly available information as of January 2026. Claim was validated under these criteria: in January 2026, any notebook with Windows Home or MacOS with the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of performing up to 85 trillion of operations per second (TOPS) for AI acceleration that could enable concurrent AI workloads. NPU performance and AI workload concurrency depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions. Up to 85 TOPS NPU performance can only be achieved on Snapdragon®® X2 Elite 18-core (X2E-90-100) and Snapdragon®® X2 Elite 12-core (X2E-84-100) processors.

v Based on HP's internal analysis and publicly available information as of January 2026. Claim was validated under these criteria: in January 2026, any notebook with Windows Home or MacOS with the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of performing up to 85 trillion of operations per second (TOPS) for AI acceleration that could enable concurrent AI workloads. NPU performance and AI workload concurrency depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions. Up to 85 TOPS NPU performance can only be achieved on Snapdragon®® X2 Elite 18-core (X2E-90-100) and Snapdragon®® X2 Elite 12-core (X2E-84-100) processors.

Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

vi Based on all public available information on all Consumer AI PC's (PC with NPU) with Windows Home OS worldwide (not including Gaming PC category) as of November 2025. Up to 45 hours local video playback requires unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon® X1-26-100, 32GB RAM, 68Whr battery, 2K OLED non-touch display, 1TB PCle SSD storage.

vii Up to 45 hours local video playback requires unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon® X1-26-100, 16GB RAM, 68Whr battery, 2K OLED non-touch display, 512 GB PCle SSD storage. Battery life tested by HP using local video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level set as default, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

viii Based on HP internal testing. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Most powerful is based on designed Total Platform Power. Total GPU power of 175 watts plus total thermal power of 125 watts. Utilizes integrated OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro technology. Does not require external cooling technology to achieve Total Platform Power of 300 watts.

ix HP Work Relationship Index. 2025.

x Based on HP's analysis of commercially available desktop-class PCs with integrated AI acceleration (NPU ≥ 40 TOPS) and full PC components embedded within a keyboard chassis, as of January 2026.“World's First” refers to the HP Elite G1a keyboard being the only device to combine a high-performance NPU, enterprise-grade CPU, memory, storage, and I/O ports within a standalone keyboard form factor. AI keyboard PC is defined as a fully functional personal computer integrated within a keyboard chassis, featuring an operating system, storage, CPU, and dedicated AI acceleration hardware (e.g., NPU or AI-optimized chipset).

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

xi Based on HP internal testing. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Most powerful is based on designed Total Platform Power. Total GPU power of 175 watts plus total thermal power of 125 watts. Utilizes integrated OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro technology. Does not require external cooling technology to achieve Total Platform Power of 300 watts.