Frequency Electronics Inc. Awarded Contract For Geostationary Satellite Constellation

This contract is valued at approximately $9.2 million. It includes oscillators, frequency distribution units and spares to be integrated into three satellites with deliveries scheduled through 2028. Four potential additional satellites will be procured in the future to augment the constellation.

This contract highlights FEI's continued capability to perform in GEO constellations with the trusted reliability from heritage customers and programs. FEI's quartz oscillators are renowned for their reliability, stability, and precision-critical attributes for applications in space and defense.

FEI President and CEO, Tom McClelland commented,“We are proud to be selected as a trusted supplier for this heritage program. This contract is a testament to the long-standing relationship we have built with our customers and the quality and precision of our products as well as the value we provide to our customers.”

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. FEI's products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF and microwave products. FEI has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.



FEI's Mission Statement:“Our mission is to transform discoveries and demonstrations made in research laboratories into practical, real-world products. We are proud of a legacy which has delivered precision time and frequency generation products, for space and other world-changing applications that are unavailable from any other source. We aim to continue that legacy while adapting our products and expertise to the needs of the future. With a relentless emphasis on excellence in everything we do, we aim, in these ways, to create value for our customers, employees, and stockholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

