Litime X 2025 Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League Season Partnership Concludes Successfully: Validating Marine Power Solutions On The Professional Circuit

Diverse Sponsorship Models: LiTime Deeply Engaged in Professional Tournament Operations

For most anglers, professional tournaments demand higher equipment standards and more rigorous competitive environments. As one of the most widely distributed and densely scheduled grassroots bass fishing tournament series under the MLF system, the Phoenix BFL serves as a vital bridge connecting anglers to higher professional stages through its clear advancement pathways.

During the 2025 season, LiTime, as the exclusive battery sponsor of the Phoenix BFL series, continuously supported the tournament system across multiple key events. Aligning with the practical needs of the competition and athletes, LiTime provided multifaceted support, including:

● Awarding battery prizes to winning anglers at the Phoenix BFL Championship;

● Delivering ongoing on-site support and athlete engagement at multiple core state tournaments;

● Deep integration into event workflows-from pre-event preparation to weigh-in sites and angler communication stages, entering real competitive environments.





Additionally, based on real angler usage scenarios under professional competition systems, LiTime collaborated with MLF organizers to launch the Dream Bonus Program. Through providing battery support to selected tournament champions and to top-finishing anglers using LiTime batteries, the program encouraged continued LiTime product use in competition. Throughout the season, 39 anglers received incentives through this program, enabling repeated use and validation of LiTime's battery systems across high-intensity competitions.





An Officially Recognized Professional Competition Arena: Real-World Validation of“Reliable Power Solutions”

Within the MLF professional tournament system, trolling motors, fish finders, and navigation electronics often require continuous operation throughout entire days or even multi-day competitions. The stability of the power supply system directly impacts the pace of competition and on-the-spot decision-making. Precisely for this reason, the MLF is regarded within American fishing community as the“ officially recognized professional competition arena” and serves as a real-world testing ground for the reliability of fishing equipment and battery systems.

Addressing the genuine power demands for“long-lasting endurance” and“high-power stable output” in professional competitions and fishing scenarios, LiTime pioneers the world's first Trolling Motor (TM) battery Series and Outboard Motor (OBM) Battery Series. Concurrently, it establishes a specialized battery system covering electronic device power supply and residential electrical systems. The TM series supports mainstream trolling motors across 12V/24V/36V voltages with enhanced continuous discharge capability. The OBM series covers electric outboard motors from 24V to 72V, featuring structural optimizations for high-power output during launch and acceleration phases. Meanwhile, LiTime introduced complementary products including the industry's first 16V lithium battery for fishfinder, the first OTA dual-purpose starter battery, and the first 12V/16V waterproof AC-DC charger. These form a specialized power supply suite tailored for professional fishing scenarios, delivering more reliable electrical support for extended water operations.





Building upon these pioneering technological innovations, LiTime has progressively expanded its focus beyond individual batteries or accessories to deliver more systematic marine power solutions. In September, LiTime launched the world's first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion. Centered around its proprietary TM battery series and OBM battery series, this solution systematically integrates batteries, accessories, and power options to cover diverse voltage and power requirements across boat types. This approach minimizes trial-and-error configuration for users in real-world applications, ensuring the power system aligns seamlessly with boating rhythms.

The reliability of LiTime battery systems is equally evident in competitors' performance. During the 2025 Phoenix BFL multi-stop tournament, multiple anglers using LiTime batteries delivered consistent results. Among them, Zeke Gossett -champion of the Logan Martin Lake stop-and Conor Cahill -runner-up at the James River stop-both relied on LiTime battery systems throughout the season.

Conor shared after the event: " I've always been a big believer in LiTime batteries. Over the past two years, I've used them consistently in both the MLF Toyota Series and BFL Series without any issues. Whether in upstate New York or Alabama, they've provided stable, reliable power for my boat. During this tournament, I used four LiTime batteries onboard, and they performed exceptionally consistently throughout the entire competition. During the long race day, this system supplied ample power to the trolling motor and four fishfinders, allowing me to focus entirely on fishing without worrying about battery life."





Sustained Engagement in Professional Competition: LiTime Enters the Next Phase of Its Fishing Tournament Ecosystem Strategy

As a lithium battery specialist deeply rooted in marine and watercraft applications, LiTime has participated in the MLF professional competition system for two consecutive years. In 2024, LiTime partnered with the MLF Toyota Series for the first time, participating in event promotion through digital media sponsorship. By 2025, the collaboration deepened across multiple dimensions-including on-site competition support, angler rewards, and live event displays-marking LiTime's evolution from a single-role“sponsor” to a deep participant within the professional fishing ecosystem. Simultaneously, this signifies LiTime's continuous immersion into real-world professional fishing scenarios. By directly gathering data feedback and athlete usage experiences, LiTime continually enriches its understanding of fishing environments. Based on validation from these high-intensity applications, LiTime will continuously optimize its marine power system solutions, ensuring the power systems become a trusted and essential component both in competitions and routine outings.





Moving forward, LiTime will remain user-centric, actively participating in and supporting the growth of the fishing competition ecosystem. By refining its power system expertise through professional competitions and addressing core user needs for endurance and safety through continuous technological innovation, LiTime will deliver more reliable, high-performance battery solutions to anglers worldwide. This commitment ensures every outing and every cast is met with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Excitingly, LiTime will officially launch its first global fishing short video contest in 2026, themed“It's LiTime to Fish Fun!” Breaking geographical barriers, this event invites anglers worldwide to participate, enjoying the thrill of fishing while experiencing the stable performance delivered by professional batteries.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO4 power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off grid use-energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable-helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Contact Person: Hafee Chang

