Acer Unveilsnew Predator And Nitro Gaming Laptops With Intel Core Ultraseries 3 Processors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, January 6, 2026: Acer today introduced its newest lineup of versatile gaming laptops powered by the latest Intel Core UltraSeries 3 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, delivering great performance, premium graphics, and AI-enabled capabilities across the board. The lineup features the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Acer Nitro V 16 AI, and Acer Nitro V 16S AI gaming laptops, offering various processor and design options for every type of gamer.
In addition, Acer announced the new Predator Galea 570 gaming headset and the Predator Cestus gaming mouse for a complete premium gaming experience.
Predator Helios Neo 16S AI: Power Meets Portability
Leading the pack, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51) is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386Hand NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Laptop GPU housed in an 18.9 mm slim metal chassis, fusing durability with a premium aesthetic design by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and generates images at unprecedented speed.
The new Predator laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display, delivering stunning contrast and vibrant colors with true HDR imaging support, and accurate pixel clarity for gameplay and creative projects.
Cooling of crucial internals is managed by its state-of-the-art thermal system, with a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease packs up to 64 GB DDR5 6400MT/s memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe storage, ensuring lightning-fast load times and effortless computing.
The device's FHD IR webcam and DTS:X Ultra-infused speakers bring clear-cut audio when in-game, streaming or conferencing. The gaming laptop enhances play with Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11 like Live Captions for in-game communication,in addition to Acer Intelligence Space that supports creative and productivity workflows alongside gaming. It is coupled with premium connectivity support including Intel Killer Double Shot Pro Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, and high speed I/O ports for flexible use of peripherals and external displays.
Acer Nitro Series: Versatile Gaming for Every User
The new Nitro devices offer a range of performance and portability options for casual gamers and value-conscious users.
The Acer Nitro V 16 AI(ANV16-I51)is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Laptop GPU. It supports up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD storage and offers immersive audio-visuals for gamers and creators. It comes with DTS:X Ultra audio anda FHD IR webcam with a camera shutter in a streamlined design.
Acer also introduced the Nitro V 16S AI (ANV16S-I51), a thin gaming laptop measuring less than 17.9mmpowered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (798 AI TOPS). It is a great option for casual or on-the-go gamers seeking modern features at an accessible price point. It features a 16-inch WUXGA display, a 4-zone RGB keyboard, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, and a FHD IR webcam with a camera shutter.
All new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops pair powerful hardware with Acer Intelligence Space, a suite of AI-enhanced tools for creativity, productivity, and gaming Copilot+ PCs powered by Windows 11,they feature an NPU capable of performing over 45 AI TOPS to accelerate on-device AI, enabling unique experiences like Live Captions for real-time translations and Image Creator for custom content enhancing play and creation beyond gaming.
Predator Galea 570Gaming Headset
The Predator Galea 570 gaming headset features 50 mm drivers that deliver deep bass and crisp highs, and the sound and mic settings can be tailored with the Predator Quarter Master app. ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology allows for clear communications, whether using the detachable omnidirectional boom mic or the built-in mic, as it continuously suppresses ambient noise to highlight the user's voice. It provides three modes of flexible connectivity, including 2.4 GHz (via USB-A/C dongle), Bluetooth 5.4, or wired, allowing up to 30 hours of lag-free use.
Predator Cestus 530Gaming Mouse
The Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse features a PixArt PAW3395 sensor that delivers unmatched precision and lightning-fast response with up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking, and 8,000 Hz polling rate. Triple connectivity modes allow users to seamlessly switch between wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz wireless. It is rated for 80 million clicks, while the Predator Quarter Master app lets users tweak performance, buttons, and lighting.
Price and Availability
The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51)will be available in North America in Q3'2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026; and in Australia in Q1'2026.
The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-I51)will be available in North America in Q2'2026 2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026; and in Australia in Q2'2026.
The Acer Nitro V 16S AI (ANV16S-I51) will be available in North America in Q3'2026and in EMEA in Q2'2026.
The Predator Galea 570will be available in North America in Q1'2026, starting at USD 149; and in EMEA in Q1'2026, starting at EUR 149.
The Predator Cestus 530will be available in North America in Q1'2026, starting at USD 109; and in EMEA in Q1'2026, starting at EUR 99.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology.
