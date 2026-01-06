President Dr. Patrick Herminie Holds Talks With Island Conservation Society On The Future Of Seychelles' Islands, Including Assumption Island

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, January 6, 2026/APO Group/ --

President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, today received a courtesy call at State House from representatives of the Island Conservation Society (ICS), as the organisation celebrates 25 years of dedicated conservation work in Seychelles.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Society, Mr. Adrian Skerrett, reflected on a quarter-century of achievement, tracing ICS's journey from its early beginnings to its current standing as a trusted national partner in environmental stewardship. The meeting was held in the presence of the Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Ms. Marie-May Jérémie.

Discussions centred on ICS's ongoing conservation programmes, including island restoration, biodiversity protection and community engagement initiatives. The delegation also briefed the President on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) undertaken for Assumption Island, underscoring the value of rigorous scientific analysis and careful assessment in informing sustainable development decisions.

The meeting further noted the establishment of an Inter-Sectoral Environmental Task Force by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, tasked with coordinating urgent environmental actions for Assumption Island and addressing related matters concerning Aldabra. The Task Force will be chaired by Minister Jérémie, with Dr. Nirmal Shah, Special Advisor in the President's Office, serving as Deputy Chair. Its mandate includes undertaking comprehensive biodiversity assessment and strengthening biosecurity planning and measures.

Minister Jérémie noted that the Islands Development Company, the Seychelles Islands Foundation, the Planning Authority, the Principal Secretary for Lands, the Biosecurity authorities, and other relevant agencies and partners - including ICD - will also be invited to participate in the task force.

Funding challenges affecting conservation efforts across different islands were also discussed, alongside the need to attract and retain qualified conservation professionals to support research and long-term environmental monitoring.

ICS currently employs 40 staff members, the majority of whom are engaged in conservation and monitoring activities across the outer islands. A significant proportion of these staff are expatriates. The organisation is governed by a Board of Trustees who volunteer their time and expertise.

Despite its achievements, ICS continues to face challenges related to the shortage of qualified personnel and its reliance on external expertise to sustain conservation work on the islands.

President Herminie congratulated the Island Conservation Society on its 25th anniversary, commending its professionalism, consistency and enduring commitment to safeguarding Seychelles' natural heritage. He then reaffirmed Government's commitment to continued collaboration with civil society organisations in advancing the country's environmental protection and sustainability agenda.

Founded in 2001, the Island Conservation Society (ICS) spearheads island conservation in Seychelles through science, education, and community engagement. The organisation focuses on the conservation and restoration of island ecosystems, the sustainable development of islands, and raising awareness of their vulnerability and critical role in global biodiversity. ICS currently operates programmes on eight islands, implementing key initiatives such as invasive species eradication, species reintroductions, and support for national conservation policies.

Other members of the ICS delegation included Mr. Pat Mathiot, Member of Council and Board of Trustees, Mr. Norman Weber, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jean-Paul D'Offay, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Greg Berke, Director of Science and Conservation, and Ms. Emma Mederic, Senior Science and Conservation Officer

