Barnes & Noble College Announces New Partnership With The University Of California, Berkeley To Modernize Retail Operations And Support The Campus's Highest Priority Goals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced a new partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, one of the nation's top public universities. Under the agreement, beginning January 20, 2026, Barnes & Noble College will manage all retail, course material, and e-commerce operations for the University's Cal Student Store, the Anchor House, and the new Cal Memorial Stadium Store.

Following a highly competitive process, UC Berkeley selected Barnes & Noble College as its partner to modernize and elevate campus retail, leverage best-in-class technology to enhance the customer experience, improve affordability and access to course materials, and deepen engagement across the Golden Bear community.

“We're excited to collaborate with Barnes & Noble College to reimagine our campus store as a welcoming hub for the entire Golden Bear community," said Stephen C. Sutton, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UC Berkeley. "Such partnerships are critical to enhancing the student experience. Our relationship with Barnes & Noble College will expand access to essential course materials and create a modern, vibrant retail environment that reflects UC Berkeley's values and spirit.”

“UC Berkeley is one of the most respected universities in the world, and we're honored to partner with them to reimagine the campus store as a destination that supports their academic mission, enhances the customer experience and strengthens connections across the broader UC Berkeley community,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education.“We're proud to bring our proven solutions and expertise in campus retail and course material affordability in ways that deliver meaningful impact for UC Berkeley.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:



A transformed retail experience with a modern layout, improved flow, and a more customer-friendly environment that reflects the University's culture and values

An elevated merchandising assortment featuring brands such as Faherty and exclusive collections with Ebbets Field

An enhanced technology assortment, including computers, tablets, accessories, and support services

A seamless omnichannel shopping and service experience, leveraging advanced e-commerce capabilities and in-store technologies Expanded access to affordable course materials through innovative programs that reduce costs, improve convenience, and support faculty and students

These enhancements and additional initiatives will create a central hub for engagement where students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors can gather, shop, and connect as part of the Golden Bear community.

A Partner in Student Success

Barnes & Noble College brings decades of higher education expertise, operating more than 1,160 physical and virtual stores nationwide.

This partnership underscores UC Berkeley's commitment to providing an exemplary campus experience by modernizing its campus store operations while supporting student success, affordability, and engagement across the broader campus community.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College, visit bncollege.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access, and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services, academic solutions, wholesale capabilities, and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty, and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world. For more information, visit

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

Founded in 1868, UC Berkeley is the world's No. 1 public university, with 63 Nobel laureates and 50 graduate programs ranked in the nation's top 10. Berkeley researchers advance fundamental science while addressing society's greatest challenges - from artificial intelligence to climate change to human health. The university enrolls nearly 46,000 students, with 28% of undergraduates receiving federal Pell Grants, reflecting its commitment to access.

UC Berkeley is a top-ranked public research university founded in 1868, renowned for its world-class faculty, cutting-edge research, and commitment to interdisciplinary, well-rounded education. Located in the vibrant city of Berkeley, California, it offers more than 130 academic departments with strong programs across diverse fields, fostering a culture of independent, collaborative thinking and a legacy of bold, world-changing ideas and activism. For more information, visit

