Global Women's Business University Announces Strategic Expansion With High-Profile Appointment

LONDON, UK – In a significant announcement of a women's business university expansion, She's In Business a pioneering triple accredited women-led business university, is proud to announce the appointment of Deidre Beacham as Strategic Partner in a bold 90-day collaboration designed to scale impact, accelerate operational excellence, and strengthen the universities position as a global force in female entrepreneurship.

With fewer than 2% of female founders ever reaching £1M in revenue, the gap isn't in drive, it's in access to high-level mentorship, strategic education, and done-with-you business building. She's In Business was created to close that gap, blending accredited learning with hands-on execution to help women build profitable, purpose-led enterprises in real time.

A respected thought leader in AI-powered strategy, operational design, and visibility leadership, Beacham joins She's In Business at a critical expansion point. Her role reinforces the organisation's commitment to results-driven innovation and evolving how women are educated, mentored, and positioned for executive success.



Auditing and restructuring current and future education programs, including Expert to CEOTM and Embodied CEOTM

Designing a robust accountability and student success system to improve client outcomes

Co-creating an enhanced framework for operational excellence and community cohesion Preparing for the successful onboarding and delivery of the next cohort of global female founders

This initiative is a direct response to the need for strategic infrastructure behind women's ambition. She's In Business offers an intensive, accredited MBA-style curriculum combined with real-time business development, expert mentorship, and peer-based learning.

Beyond her operational and strategic skillset, Deidre Beacham is the pioneer of The Medusa Effect. A groundbreaking methodology that challenges the historic conditioning of women to suppress their strength.

She has been instramental in leading women to move beyond performance and perfectionism, guiding them to embody presence that transforms their impact and position in their industries.

Her thought leadership, rooted in social healing, mythological re-framing, and psychological insight, makes her uniquely positioned to help She's In Business amplify its mission at both structural and economic levels.

“We're not just rebuilding systems, we're rebuilding belief in what's possible for women-led business. It's about legacy,” said Beacham.

The She's In Business model is not passive. It's applied. Women build and refine their business while inside the program, with guidance, structured milestones, and expert-led implementation labs. The platform has earned global recognition for combining:



Triple-accredited academic programs

Real-world business execution Supportive, peer-driven community

This women's business university expansion signals a bold new commitment to scale: not only in reach, but in results.

This joint venture marks a new chapter of impact for She's In Business, combining global expansion with deep community activation, underpinned by the brand's core values of feminine leadership, inclusivity, and practical transformation.

She's In Business Global CIC is a UK-based, government-registered business education platform redefining the entrepreneurial journey for women worldwide. With triple-accredited programs, hands-on learning, and a results-first approach, the organisation equips ambitious women to become Limitless CEOs, grounded in strategy, rooted in purpose, and scalable leadership.