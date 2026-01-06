Reporting Dates In 2026
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 - February 28;
- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 - April 30;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026 - April 30;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026 - July 31;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026 - October 30.
For more information:
Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas
Tel.: +370 685 09 848
