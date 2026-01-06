Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Reporting Dates In 2026


2026-01-06 07:31:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2026 will be released till the following preliminary dates:

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 - February 28;

- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 - April 30;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026 - April 30;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026 - July 31;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026 - October 30.

For more information:

Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Tel.: +370 685 09 848


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110561739



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search