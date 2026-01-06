House Proceeds - Computer, Part 4
This is part 4 of my How I Spent the House Proceeds series. You can find the previous parts in the previous posts.
Within a week of my arrival in Texas, my computer broke. I spent a week limping through work and trying to find somewhere to fix it. But no luck.
You guessed it, I bought a new computer. And mouse. And the AirPod Pros I mentioned in a previous post.
BUT before you jump down my throat...unnecessary spend, yada, yada. I have insurance on my work computer. I just haven't filed the claim yet. Not sure how much I will get back, but it should cover at least part of this new expense.
Total Spend on these items: $1,919*
*This includes a 2 year full cover warranty on both the computer and the AirPods. With extended travel planned for the fall, and a lot more movement during my day to day work life, it just made sense to make sure I was fully covered. I didn't want to have this challenge again.
And when I have time, I am going to try and get my Dell XPS fixed and either keep it as a back up or sell it. Maybe. Just haven't had time to deal with it.
Total spent from House Proceeds as described in this and the last 3 posts: $9,347. More to come...
