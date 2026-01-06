Debt Detox By Room, Part 2: Laundry, Utility, & Garage

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

If the kitchen collects plastic containers, the laundry room and garage breed plastic bags, boxes, cords, and“mystery hardware.” These spaces are trip-hazard central for both my dad and me.

I've kind of stepped back from the garage as that is really his domain. And it gives me somewhere to pile stuff that I can't get rid of...yet...but we don't need in the house.

Logical

Thankfully both my dad and I lean toward practical and logical. Since I'm running the house for the most part, he's let me take lead and rearrange things (cleaning and purging as I go.)

And I've just started piling“must keep but don't really use” items on his workbench in the garage. A truly out of sight, out of mind function for right now.

I have learned that not only do I need to tell him, show him, and remind him of where I put things. But also expect to be woken up in the night when he's searching for something. He feels bad about waking me up, but I would prefer he did that than get frustrated trying to find whatever. This week, it was the electric knife at midnight when he decided to cut up a watermelon and store it in his yogurt containers.

He used to keep the electric knife in the cabinet where his hoard of yogurt containers now lives. So he found the containers, by accident, but couldn't remember where the electric knives were. They had been moved to the hutch which I had moved from the living room to the dining room. He remembered me telling him where I had put them, but not actually where I had put them.



Fewer duplicate runs to the hardware store“because I couldn't find it.”

Lower injury risk (and medical costs) from trips and falls. No more utility-room pest parties from clutter, piles of cardboard, and old detergent gunk.

Money Impact

Not to mention in clearing out the laundry room and rearranging some furniture, I was able to really clear off the countertops to make them easy to clean and more useable.







The Prep Shelves

Dad has LOTS of prepper stuff – from generators, to propane heaters, to gas containers and so much more. What we kept in the house has been organized by item.



Flashlight + batteries (dated), small radio, basic first-aid kit, duct tape, multi-tool.

Lightbulbs.

Enough sanitizing stuff for the next decade or more which I understand considering COVID and my mom's health. Winter stuff – blankets, jackets, gloves, etc. Reminder: we are in Texas, but it did freeze real bad a year or two ago.

I am still working through room by room, drawer by drawer, closet by closet. But with every load out, I think we both breathe a little easier. And I believe he's really coming to appreciate the improvements especially the cleaning that goes along with it

What's the most ridiculous“mystery hardware” you've kept? Did you ever find what it belonged to?