World Bank Reaffirms $20 Billion, 10-Year Development Plan For Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The World Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to continue implementing a 10-year, $20 billion development program for Pakistan.

In Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the World Bank's Managing Director, where discussions were held on the ongoing development cooperation between Pakistan and the World Bank.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on cooperation and development projects in the fields of energy, education, health, and climate change.

Discussions were also held regarding development projects in exchange for loans.

The World Bank emphasized the need for improved implementation of various projects and assured continued support for Pakistan's economic reforms.