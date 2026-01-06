Dress Shopping Reveal

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Thank you for all the compliments on the dress for the wedding. Here's the reveal of the dress worn...







We are know for our crazy family photos so this is just par for the course for us. I ended up wearing the dress on the bottom left of the photo. Cost $59.

The overall winner of the vote, including both my daughters and the bridesmaids would have had me wearing the blue and white floral. That was hands down the favorite. But Beauty had the final say and while she initially chose the blue and white, she ended up wanting me to wear the navy for two reasons 1) it was longer and 2) it balance the bridesmaids wearing solids and patterned.

The Other Results

The most expensive dress of the options was the top right. It was just over $140. Whereas the blue and white floral was the cheapest coming in at $24.

My favorite was the bottom middle one at $37, but it wasn't right for the wedding. I am keeping it for some upcoming events where I need to dress up a bit more.

All the dresses were returned before I left for the wedding except the blue and white, which I thought I would wear, the navy I wore, and my favorite. I may return the blue and white as it is more of a summery dress. But we will see when I get back to Texas.

Bare Foot for the win!

All of the bridal party went barefoot for the wedding. It was in my grandparents yard and the weather was perfect so barefoot was perfect. (Even the bride was barefoot.) We then slipped on shoes to walk down to a public park for pictures (as seen above) and I forgot to take off my shoes...ugh!