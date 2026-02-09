Dubai RJ Kris Fade Supports Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Amid Trump Criticism

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bad Bunny, the winner of this year's Grammy for the best album, has come under heavy criticism from US President Donald Trump. However, the musician has received backing from one of the UAE's most prominent media personalities.

Radio presenter, host and musician Kris Fade took to Instagram on Monday to praise Bad Bunny - whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - for his half-time show at the Super Bowl of the National Football League.

"My son is half Mexican. Half Lebanese. I'm so proud of the @badbunnypr halftime show," Fade, who hosts The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai, wrote in a post.

"I don't understand why some people can be against it... It's your own individual thoughts that divide us," Fade, who starred in the reality web series Dubai Bling, wrote, in an apparent dig at Trump's vociferous criticism of Bad Bunny's show as "absolutely terrible".

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Fade said the halftime show resonated with him because music has the power to connect people regardless of language or background.

“Music is universal. You don't have to understand the words to feel it, and that's what the performance represented, appreciating someone else's culture through music,” he said.

Fade noted that the strong reactions surrounding the show were driven by what he described as a "loud minority", while most viewers understood and enjoyed the message behind it.

“Sometimes the backlash comes from a fear of the unknown. I think when you're fearful of the unknown, you rebel against it. But once you realise we're all more similar than we think, that perspective changes.”

Drawing from his background, Fade said growing up in an immigrant family shaped his views on diversity and inclusion.

"My parents moved from Lebanon to Australia during the war and worked hard to build a life there. That experience teaches you the value of acceptance and contribution to the society you live in."

That attitude reflected on Fade's Instagram post: "I'm proud to wave my Arab blood. I'm proud my son is Mexican. I'm proud my daughters are half-Greek. I'm proud to be Australian. I'm proud to be a human. We all should be. Nothing is different. We all the same (sic)."

UAE and the importance of unity

He added that living in multicultural societies like the US and the UAE reinforces the importance of unity.

“Countries like the UAE show how people from different cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds can live and work together. At the end of the day, where you're from or what passport you hold doesn't matter, we all share the same human experience."

Fade said these values are also central to how he raises his children.“I always teach my kids that we're all the same. It doesn't matter where you're from, your religion, your passport or your status. We all come into this world the same way and we all leave the same way. Once you understand that, you learn to respect and accept everyone.”

Bad Bunny on Sunday turned the Super Bowl into a giant street party, emphasising unity over division in his groundbreaking Spanish-language set.

Speculation hit a feverish pitch over whether Bad Bunny would use the platform to criticise Trump's stance on immigrants and other related policies. His performance, however, didn't name the US president, and emphasised unity and harmony.

The rapper, who has been Spotify's most-streamed artist globally on four separate occasions, including 2025, won Album of the Year at the Grammys for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. That marked the first time a Spanish album claimed one of the world's highest honours in music.

While Bad Bunny was grabbing the headlines at this year's Grammys, Fade was equally in the thick of things. He was on the event's red carpet, interviewing global personalities, including Dubai-based Lebanese influencer, content creator and designer Karen Wazen, who spoke about representing the Arab world on one of music's biggest stages.



