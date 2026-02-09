Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Mixed As Earnings, Data-Heavy Week Loom: Why HIMS, WMT, TSLA, PONY, TGTX Are On Traders' Radar Today



Caution lingers on Wall Street even after the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the psychological 50,000 mark on Friday.

Goldman Sachs warned that continued weakness in the S & P 500 could trigger up to $80 billion in systematic selling. Traders are also watching Fed commentary and a heavy earnings slate.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Monday as investors geared up for a heavy week of economic data and earnings. Caution prevailed even with the Dow Jones crossing the psychological threshold of 50,000 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs sees more pain ahead for the markets. It has reportedly warned that if the S & P 500 continues to slide, systematic selling could reach $80 billion over the next month.

As of 3:10 a.m. ET on Monday, Dow futures gained 0.1%, while the S & P 500 futures were flat with a positive bias. However, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 futures were flat, with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S & P 500 Index, has remained 'bearish', while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, moved to 'neutral' from 'bullish' last week amid high message volumes.

In the commodities space, gold has reclaimed the $5,000/oz level, and silver is back above $80/oz. Retail sentiment on the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has moderated to 'neutral' territory.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): It has officially stopped sales of its compounded semaglutide (Wegovy copycat) pill, following a stark FDA warning last week regarding unapproved GLP-1 knockoffs. Watch out for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in trade as well today.

Pony (PONY): The first mass-produced bZ4X Robotaxi developed with Toyota has rolled off the production line, marking the start of scaled production and commercial deployment.

Kroger (KR): Reports suggest that the grocer plans to name Greg Foran, a former Walmart leader, as its next CEO. Walmart (WMT) is trending on Stocktwits.

Biogen (BIIB): China's regulator has granted Priority Review for the subcutaneous (at-home) version of their Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX):Stock saw heightened chatter on Stocktwits after unveiling a multiple sclerosis awareness campaign with Christina Applegate during Super Bowl LX, alongside the launch of NextInMS.Archer Aviation (ACHR):Shares will be in focus after a filing showed that BlackRock increased its stake to 8.1%, following its expanded AI and Nvidia platform integration plans.

Alibaba (BABA): Reports suggest that its AI chatbot Qwen has temporarily stopped issuing coupons due to customer overload.Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk has said that Tesla's semi-truck will enter high-volume production this year. In other news, reports indicate that SpaceX has delayed its Mars mission to focus on NASA's 2027 lunar landing.

Also watch out for Nexstar (NXST) and Tegna (TGNA) after President Trump signaled support for the $6.2 billion acquisition, calling for more competition against 'fake news' networks.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Coinbase (COIN), Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA), Luckin Coffee (LKNCY), and Cingulate (CING), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, no major releases are expected. However, traders will be watching for a slate of Fed commentary today. At 10:50 am, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, followed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller at 1:00 pm and Fed Governor Stephen Miran at 2:30 pm. On the earnings radar, investors will also be watching for the quarterly reports from Strive Inc (ASST), Chegg (CHGG), ON Semiconductor (ON), Upwork (UPWK), Apollo Global Management (APO), and Becton Dickinson (BDX), among others.

