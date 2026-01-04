403
Qatar ready to contribute to reach peaceful resolution in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Qatar said on Saturday it is prepared to take part in international efforts aimed at achieving an “immediate peaceful solution” in Venezuela, urging calm and a reduction in tensions following recent US military action.
In an official statement, the country’s foreign ministry said it is deeply concerned about the situation in Venezuela after US strikes targeted the capital, Caracas, and President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained.
The statement called on all sides to show restraint, work to ease tensions, and prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving unresolved disputes.
Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, particularly those related to the peaceful resolution of conflicts.
Doha also emphasized its readiness to assist any international initiative focused on restoring peace, stressing its desire to maintain open lines of communication with all parties involved.
Following the strikes in Caracas and the detention of Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump said “we're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Trump said Maduro and his wife were on board a vessel en route to New York, adding that authorities would decide whether legal proceedings would take place there or in Miami.
Trump also said “very large” US oil companies would invest “billions of dollars” to repair Venezuela’s “badly broken” oil infrastructure and “start making money for the country.”
