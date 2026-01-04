Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt's 'Anti-People' District Boundary Move

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday criticised the state government over the sudden reshuffle of boundaries between Barmer and Balotra districts carried out hurriedly at midnight on December 31. Describing the move as another "arbitrary order" by the state government, Gehlot said the decision is anti-people.

The former CM Gehlot shared a message on X, "he said. The hasty reshuffle carried out at midnight on December 31 along the border between the Barmer and Balotra districts is yet another 'Tughlaqi decree' from the state government".

He added, "The decision to merge Baytu into Barmer and Gudamalani-Dhorimanna into Balotra is in no way administratively rational. Instead of reducing the distance to the district headquarters for the people of the Gudamalani region, it has increased it, which is a grave injustice to the public."

Gehlot said, "It is clear that this decision has not been taken for the convenience of the people, but to serve the upcoming delimitation and political equations. Our government created new districts to bring administration to the people's doorstep. Still, the current BJP government is busy only baking 'political loaves' while ignoring public sentiments." In strong terms, the former Chief Minister condemned the decision and demanded that the state government withdraw the move immediately.

BJP Govt Marks Two Years

Recently, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government completed its two years of governance. Marking the occasion, the BJP launched a public outreach campaign highlighting government schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, hailed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his comprehensive efforts across all sectors and among all classes of society over the past two years.

Speaking to reporters after launch, Prem Chand said, "The BJP and double-engine government have completed 2 years. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has worked across all sectors and classes over the past 2 years. The CM believes we should present a complete account of our work to the public. We have been elected by the people so that we can develop the people and Rajasthan. To that end, we are continually making efforts."

Earlier, Bhajanlal Sharma said that his government has done unprecedented work in the state over the last two years, with a strong focus on creating jobs for youth. (ANI)

