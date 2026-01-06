Under The Slogan Step By Step' Dubai Land Department Strengthens Rental Market Awareness Through New Ejari' Campaign

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 January 2026: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched an awareness campaign on the 'Ejari' system as part of its ongoing initiatives to reach all customer segments. This aligns with the DLD's continued commitment to raising awareness of lease registration procedures, regulating the landlord-tenant relationship, and enhancing the customer experience in Dubai's rental market, while ensuring the protection of all parties' rights and reinforcing the principles of transparency and trust.

The campaign is launched under the slogan 'Step by Step' and focuses on delivering clear, simplified awareness content that addresses the most common inquiries about Ejari services. This includes lease registration and cancellation, certificate downloads, calculation of rental increase percentages, and notification and non-renewal procedures, in accordance with the approved legal and regulatory frameworks in the Emirate.

The campaign aims to empower customers with a clearer understanding of procedures, reduce the need for repeated inquiries, and enhance the overall user experience by providing accurate, up-to-date information that meets the needs of landlords, tenants, and real estate brokers through unified, easily accessible digital channels.

Dubai Land Department is implementing this campaign across its digital platforms, including its official website and social media channels, as well as through visual and audio awareness content. This underscores the DLD's commitment to simplifying the customer journey, enhancing customer happiness, and supporting the sustainability and stability of Dubai's rental market.

Dubai Land Department encouraged stakeholders, including landlords, tenants, and real estate brokers, to use its official channels and access available awareness materials to benefit from the guidance and digital services provided by the Ejari system.

