Karnataka: 7 Minors Detained In Two Separate POCSO Cases For Assaulting Girls

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Jan 4 (IANS) In a concerning development, two separate cases of sexual assault against two minor girls by groups of boys were reported in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Sunday.

The police have detained seven minors in connection with the cases.

The cases have been reported within the jurisdictions of the Shahar and Ashok Nagar police stations in Hubballi.

The police have registered the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, and further investigation has been taken up.

In the case under Shahar station limits, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by three minors. Acting swiftly, the police took the three minor accused into custody.

In the Ashok Nagar police station limits, a minor girl was subjected to sexual harassment and assault by two minors. The police have further stated that there are allegations that the girl's father was also assaulted by the accused.

Four accused have been detained and are currently being interrogated in connection with the case.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the cases.

Speaking to the media about the incidents, Hubballi and Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar advised that parents must pay close attention to who their children are associating with during their free time.

He cautioned that failing to do so could lead to children committing such crimes and ruining their future.

It can be recalled that on January 3, a Kannada YouTuber was arrested by the Magadi police in Bengaluru South district for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and inappropriately touching her, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on January 1, when the accused allegedly approached the minor as she was returning home after celebrating New Year's at a relative's house within the Magadi police station limits. He was in a car with two friends, and the trio had been partying earlier.

On December 29, 2025, Bagalagunte police in Bengaluru arrested a 27-year-old businessman on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused had allegedly cheated the victim's sister on the pretext of marriage. He allegedly escaped with Rs 75 lakh in cash over several months and gold ornaments weighing 550 grams from the victim's residence. A case was registered by the victim's father on December 13, 2025.