Costa Rica has long been a nation shaped by movement - by those who leave seeking opportunity and by those who arrive hoping to build a new life. In a world where migration is increasingly complex, the global debate is not distant from us. It challenges us to reflect on how societies can welcome newcomers while preserving social harmony, legality, and cultural respect. Around the world, leaders converge on a message that resonates deeply with Costa Rican values: integration is a shared responsibility.

Migrating to another country is far more than a change of address; it is a profound journey of cultural, social, and legal adaptation. It requires learning a new language, understanding and respecting local laws, and participating actively in the society that receives us. Successful integration not only supports personal growth but also strengthens the cohesion, security, and prosperity of the host community.

Across Europe, the Americas, and international institutions, leaders consistently emphasize three pillars: legality, international cooperation, and cultural integration. Their perspectives form an ethical and practical roadmap for those who choose to migrate and build a life far from home.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni argues that uncontrolled immigration harms host societies. Her approach combines strict border management with integration programs for those who follow the rules.

Key pillars:

– Combating irregular immigration

– Legal entry pathways focused on strategic sectors

– International cooperation with countries of origin and transit

– Respect for laws and customs as the foundation of integration

President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes that integration requires respect for French culture, secularism, and national laws. His strategy blends educational and employment initiatives with a call for personal responsibility.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz promotes integration through language acquisition, employment, and education, while maintaining firm legal standards for those who do not meet requirements.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlights that migration involves both rights and responsibilities. Integration programs aim to ensure cultural adaptation and respect for Canadian law.

President Pedro Sánchez advances policies of orderly regularization and community integration, encouraging respect for local norms and active civic participation.

Former President Donald Trump stressed that living in the United States requires adherence to the law, while Senator Marco Rubio emphasizes international cooperation to manage migration safely and responsibly.

President Nayib Bukele promotes a model that balances national sovereignty with multilateral agreements to ensure safe and orderly flows.

UN Secretary‐General António Guterres underscores the need for migration that is safe, regular, and grounded in human rights, supported by international cooperation.

Integration does not require abandoning one's identity. Instead, it calls for learning to coexist, contribute, and participate in the shared life of the host society. When done well, migration strengthens both the individual and the community.

Keys to effective integration:

– Learn the local language

– Respect laws and social norms

– Participate actively in community lif

– Contribute to the economic and social development of the host country

Integration is a bridge between cultures - a pathway to shared prosperity and social cohesion.

Migration demands a balance between rights, obligations, and cultural respect. Across the political spectrum, global leaders agree: adapting to the laws and culture of the host country is essential for peaceful coexistence.

For Costa Rica - a nation that values peace, democracy, and cultural respect - these global lessons offer a mirror. Migration succeeds when newcomers embrace the laws, culture, and social fabric of the country that receives them. And it succeeds even more when the host society fosters inclusion with clarity and fairness.

In essence, living in another country means respecting its laws, learning its culture, and contributing to its development. Those unwilling to do so should reconsider their decision to migrate. This framework offers an ethical foundation for international coexistence, ensuring benefits for both migrants and the societies that welcome them.

Nidia Zúñiga Pérez is a Costa Rican writer and cultural strategist. She directs Farm‐to‐Table Tours and focuses on migration, identity, and cross‐cultural communication, bringing a Costa Rica–rooted, globally informed perspective to contemporary social debates.

