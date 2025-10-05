Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has held steady at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar September 22 1.7 September 29 1.7 September 23 1.7 September 30 1.7 September 24 1.7 October 1 1.7 September 25 1.7 October 2 1.7 September 26 1.7 October 3 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00292 manat and amounted to 1.995 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro September 22 1.9942 September 29 1.9937 September 23 2.0054 September 30 1.9940 September 24 2.0066 October 1 2.0000 September 25 1.9979 October 2 1.9952 September 26 1.9855 October 3 1.9921 Average rate per week 1.99792 Average rate per week 1.995

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0.0264 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 2.05484 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble September 22 2.0372 September 29 2.0350 September 23 2.0300 September 30 2.0497 September 24 2.0352 October 1 2.0518 September 25 2.0341 October 2 2.0763 September 26 2.0247 October 3 2.0614 Average rate per week 2.03224 Average rate per week 2.05484

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04088 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira September 22 0.0411 September 29 0.0409 September 23 0.0411 September 30 0.0409 September 24 0.0410 October 1 0.0409 September 25 0.0410 October 2 0.0409 September 26 0.0409 October 3 0.0408 Average rate per week 0.04102 Average rate per week 0.04088