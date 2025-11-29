403
Pope Leo XIV urges unity, compassion among Christians
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV, serving as the Vatican’s head of state, addressed Christian clergy and local believers on Friday, offering spiritual counsel focused on solidarity, compassion, and perseverance in their religious duties.
During a gathering at a Catholic church in Istanbul’s Harbiye district, the pontiff met with bishops, priests, deacons, and other religious figures as part of his broader visit to Türkiye. His itinerary also included a stop at the Basilica Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (Saint Esprit Cathedral).
Following a service he led, the pope reflected on the region’s longstanding Christian legacy. He noted the historical influence of early believers in Anatolia, reminding attendees that “the apostles of Jesus also migrated to Anatolia,” and pointed out that communities in places like ancient Ephesus and Antioch—situated within what is now Türkiye—“once hosted important figures of the Christian world.” He further emphasized that the country remains home to “many Christian communities from various traditions.”
Turning to more recent events, he recalled the destructive earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February 2023 and voiced appreciation for the global organizations that aided the Church’s response efforts. He extended “thanks to the international institutions that assisted the Church’s humanitarian work after the earthquakes.”
As part of his ongoing engagements in Istanbul, Pope Leo XIV is also scheduled to visit the Fransiz Fakirhanesi, a French-run social care center dedicated to supporting elderly residents.
