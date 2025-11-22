Amir Expresses Hope G20 Outcomes Will Help Address Major Global Challenges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed hope that the outcomes of the G20 Summit would contribute to finding solutions to key economic priorities and major global challenges, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of nations for solidarity, equality, and sustainability.



His Highness said, in a post on his official account on 'X' platform, that he had participated in the G20 Summit hosted by South Africa, and conveyed his thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa for inviting him to what he described as a pivotal summit.



The Amir added that Qatar looks forward to the summit's outcomes contributing to solutions for economic priorities and major global challenges, in a way that meets the aspirations of all countries for solidarity, equality, and sustainability.