403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Orders Comprehensive Review of Defense Deals
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed officials on Saturday to initiate an extensive review of defense arrangements made with international partners.
Addressing a government session, Zelenskyy stated that he anticipates a detailed briefing from Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding the examination of these agreements, as well as the schedules established for fulfilling them.
The review will encompass all major accords, including bilateral agreements and collaborative initiatives aimed at establishing weapons-production facilities in allied nations.
“We need precise timing for implementation. Together with the NSDC secretary and the foreign minister, we will intensify our work with partners in our existing formats,” Zelenskyy said.
He further emphasized the expansion of collaboration with allied states through existing mechanisms, particularly the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format.
According to Zelenskyy, ministers are set to meet Saturday to deliberate on next actions.
This directive follows revelations by anti-corruption bodies exposing a $100 million kickback operation within the energy industry.
Addressing a government session, Zelenskyy stated that he anticipates a detailed briefing from Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding the examination of these agreements, as well as the schedules established for fulfilling them.
The review will encompass all major accords, including bilateral agreements and collaborative initiatives aimed at establishing weapons-production facilities in allied nations.
“We need precise timing for implementation. Together with the NSDC secretary and the foreign minister, we will intensify our work with partners in our existing formats,” Zelenskyy said.
He further emphasized the expansion of collaboration with allied states through existing mechanisms, particularly the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format.
According to Zelenskyy, ministers are set to meet Saturday to deliberate on next actions.
This directive follows revelations by anti-corruption bodies exposing a $100 million kickback operation within the energy industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment